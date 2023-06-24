Succession and The White Lotus Casts Reunite in Style

Watch : Succession's Nicholas Braun Responds to Calls for a Cousin Greg Spinoff

L to the OG and make it fashion.

Brian Cox, who played media mogul Logan Roy on Succession, and Nicholas Braun, who portrayed Cousin Greg—his nephew, had themselves a mini cast reunion at a Paris Fashion Week show June 24, less than a month after the Emmy-winning HBO Max series ended its four-season run.

At the Loewe Menswear spring/summer 2024 runway presentation, the two actors posed for photos, along with Cox's wife Nicole Ansari-Cox, with whom he shares two sons.

The fashion show was also the setting for a mini reunion and a collision of worlds for another hit HBO Max show, The White Lotus. Series creator Mike White was spotted sitting front row with season one star Murray Bartlett, who played hotel manager Armond, and Theo James, who played resort guest Cameron Sullivan on season two.

"What a fun afternoon hanging with old and new friends!" Bartlett wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three. "Congratulations @loewe and @jonathan.anderson for a mind-blowing #LOEWESS24 show!!"