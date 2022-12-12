The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.

Several guests have checked out of the White Lotus for good.

The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec. 11 on HBO and revealed the fates of several of its characters. When we last saw the guests and employees of the White Lotus' Sicilian location, tensions were certainly high as all sorts of relationships were being tested.

For instance, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) was potentially being honey trapped thanks to new pal Quentin (Tom Hollander), Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) was starting to get suspicious of Jack (Leo Woodall) following his drunken confession, Ethan (Will Sharpe) was convinced that something happened between his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and his former college bestie Cameron (Theo James), Albie was falling for call girl Lucia (Simona Tabasco)—subsequently driving his dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) a little crazy—and hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) was getting intimate with Lucia's BFF, Mia (Beatrice Grannò).

Really, only Daphne (Meghann Fahy) was enjoying her sun-soaked getaway. But, as the first episode revealed, she'd soon be traumatized after discovering a dead body in the Ionian sea. And that wasn't the only deceased corpse to be discovered on the hotel property, as one employee told Valentina that "other guests have been killed."