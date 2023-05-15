27 Stars Share Their Go-To Sunscreen: Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Culpo, Garcelle Beauvais, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know that wearing sunscreen is important, but it can be tough to find the right one that agrees with your skin. If you're still on your quest for your go-to sun block, let your favorite celebrities help you out.
I rounded up a list of sunscreens recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Culpo, Garcelle Beauvais, Shay Mitchell, Tia Mowry, Julianne Hough, Lindsey Vonn, Tayshia Adams, Rachael Kirkconnell, Witney Carson, Melissa Gorga, Meagan Good, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Megan Rapinoe, Hannah Godwin, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Ann Sluss, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Amanda Stanton, Dr. Nicole Martin, Rachel Recchia, Danielle Olivera, Caroline Stanbury, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Dylan Barbour, Genevieve Parisi, and Jessica Clarke Higgins.
Whether you want a spray-on sunscreen, a powder, or something with a glowy finish, these stars shared a wide variety of options to suit every preferences.
Celebrity Sunscreen Recommendations
Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
Sydney Sweeney said, "Let me tell you how much I love this sunscreen. I have been filming on the water in Australia for the past four days straight, including the hottest day Sydney has had in recent years. Everyone got sunburned except for me. I'm not kidding. You cannot even tell I was in the sun."
"Sunscreen was always the worst thing for my sensitive skin. I also find it's really hard to find sunscreen that works under makeup. This one works perfectly. I have a lot of Laneige sunscreen coming for the cast and crew. No one could believe how I didn't get burned."
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Olivia Culpo shared, "Supergoop has a powder sunscreen, which is great if you worry about your skin getting oily, but you're also protecting your skin at the same time. I love that it's a two for one product. I use it after I put on all my makeup and reapply throughout the day just to make sure I am protecting my skin."
Genevieve Parisi said, "Supergoop (Re)setting Mineral Powder. I love this because it has sunscreen in it and it also has a brush attached to the product so it's great for on the go touch ups!" There are four shades to choose from.
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Olivia Culpo shared, "This Tula sunscreen is my favorite. I'm going to be honest with you about my picks. This is my absolute favorite. I love it. It has this really cool, emollient texture. I love every part of it. It's 100% the only sunscreen that doesn't make me break out. It blends really really well. It reminds me of the MAC Strobe Cream, but it's a sunscreen."
Rachael Kirkconnell said, "The Protect + Glow has an incredible glowy tint or shine to it and it makes your skin look radiant. I love wearing this at the beach or whenever I'm not wearing makeup."
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
"If you love a glow, you can do the Glowscreen from Supergoop. It has a nice sheen and a little pigment to it," Olivia Culpo said.
Lindsey Vonn said, "I'm counting days for my own sunscreen to come out, but for now I love the Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40."
Hannah Ann Sluss shared, "My go-to sunscreen is always Supergoop for me. They have a body sunscreen and it's called Glowscreen, and I'm telling you it not only protects your skin, but it makes you look like a goddess. It has this nice sheen and sparkle to it, but It's not an obnoxious sparkle. When the sun hits your skin you already look like you have a tan."
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen & Soy, Improves Skin Tone & Texture, Hypoallergenic, Oil-Free & Non-Comedogenic
Tia Mowry said, "This sunscreen for the face gives a natural healthy glow. SPF 30 and it's oil free so it's a clean, non-sticky application."
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Garcelle Beauvais told E! that she uses Black Girl Sunscreen because it's "made for women of color."
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Julianne Hough said, "For me, everything is about skin first and taking care of it. I love how this sunscreen makes me feel fresh and beautiful."
Witney Carson raved, "The UV Clear from EltaMD is my favorite! Everyone uses it and it's so easy to put on with no white streaks."
Delilah Belle Hamlin explained, "I love EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen and I love that it has zinc in it which really helps prevent breakouts since I have such sensitive skin!"
Caelynn Miller-Keyes told E!, "If I know I'll be sweating, I try to keep my face bare with only skincare. But that isn't always possible, so I love EltaMD's Tinted Sunscreen. I like that it's light and not too greasy. They also have a tinted version which I love for the summer!"
Rachael Kirkconnell shared, "EltaMD is light and creamy and my skin absolutely loves it, it doesn't smell or feel like sunscreen and I have used this one for years."
Danielle Olivera said, "I swear by this face product and never leave home without it on—especially during the summer. I don't like to wear makeup at the beach or by the pool so this tinted moisturizer is perfect to still feel good about my skin with the added benefit that it's also protecting it."
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF46
"For my face I love EltaMD. For my body I will use anything as long as it's SPF +50," Rachel Recchia shared.
Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Genevieve Parisi said, "For my body I always wear Sun Bum sunscreen."
Clearstem Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 50)
Hannah Godwin shared, "Our friends at Clearstem Skincare have a great brush-on face sunscreen! We have tons of bottles around the house as the war against wrinkles starts before you even step outside, so make sure you're stocked up on sunscreen this summer!"
Jessica Clarke Higgins explained, "We really need to reapply our sunscreen every two hours and this translucent powder makes it super easy. You can apply it over make up, it takes away shine and it's literally completely transparent."
Lancaster Sun Beauty Velvet Fluid Milk SPF 50
"I don't like to sizzle, I love a non-sticky formula like this and have used it for the longest time," Caroline Stanbury said.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body
Paige DeSorbo told E!, "I found this sunscreen and I've used it for years, so it's my favorite one. I put it on before my moisturizer. I've heard someone say not to put sunscreen on last because it doesn't penetrate the skin as well through the moisturizer. I thought that made sense."
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Shay Mitchell told E!, "I never leave the house without sunscreen so have literally tried them all but lately I have been into the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen."
Dr. Tiffany Moon shared, "Anyone who saw me on Real Housewives of Dallas knows that I am serious about my sun protection. I slather this stuff on myself and my kids anytime we go outside! Always wearing SPF is the best skincare hack!"
Amanda Stanton said, "Sunscreen is huge. I love the SuperGoop sunscreen and my kids do too. It's oil free and goes on smooth. They have a spray too!"
Dylan Barbour advised, "Newsflash: it's extremely hot and sunny in the desert. Put on sunscreen and protect your skin."
Coppertone Glow Shimmering Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Melissa Gorga said, "I love Coppertone because it gives your skin a great glow."
Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50 PA++++
Tayshia Adams told E!, "Sunscreen is essential, so I always have one for my body and one for my face. I recently discovered Supergoop's antioxidant body mist sunscreen and am obsessed! It is so easy to apply, smells great and is perfect for running in the sun."
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"I love Japanese skincare. Nobody does sunscreen better. I've tried a bunch of different kinds: waterproof, not waterproof, ones for every day, sport ones, and this is my favorite. A lot of times, sunscreen will just wash off or it's too greasy—this one has a nice, clean, non-oily finish that I love," Megan Rapinoe said.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Dr. Nicole Martin said, "Living in South Florida, we get a lot of sunshine. Sunscreen is a must in my skincare routine. I love Colorescience Total Protection Brush-on Power SPF 50. It's an all mineral skin shield that provides complete protection in a convenient on-the-go applicator. It's also the only powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation."
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
Meagan Good said, "My Kate Somerville SPF 50 Setting Spray is a face saver! Whenever you apply sunblock it only really lasts for like an hour and then your face is exposed to the sun again. With my Kate Somerville SPF spray I can reapply throughout the day to make sure that my skin is always protected and it acts as a setter so my makeup doesn't get disturbed and face doesn't get super oily."
