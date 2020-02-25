Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 4:00 AM

This spring break, Amanda Stanton has three tickets to paradise.
With Valentine's Day officially behind us, parents are now thinking about that week-long vacation their kids will soon be getting. But when it comes to the Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite, she has the sandy beaches of a famous state on her mind.
"My two daughters are both in school now so it's hard for us to plan trips because they are busy with school and dance," Amanda told E! News exclusively at the launch of Hempz CBD Skincare and Bodycare collections. "Spring break is one of the few times we can all take a trip together. We've been going to Hawaii every year."
Before the reality star's big trip, Amanda was able to share a few must-have items to ensure your trip is also a huge success. And while her fashion, skincare and must-have picks are helpful, the proud mom has some sound advice.
"Keep it simple. I think sometimes we try to go all out and kids just like the simple things and the little things," she shared with us. "Give them a pool and they're happy."
"One thing I always have on me is my Hempz lip moisturizer," Amanda shared when discussing her go-to products for sunny days. "This has CBD in it and it's really good. When I travel, my lips get dry and this product is really good especially for moisturizing your lips."
"I love BaubleBar. I feel like they're really coming out with trendy pieces especially with festivals coming up," Amanda shared with us. "I feel like they have a lot of good stuff. BaubleBar is probably my No. 1 [for jewelry] right now. I've been wearing a lot of their stuff."
No matter where spring break takes you, Amanda's fashion line titled Lani the Label will offer elevated, easy-to-wear staples for the modern-day woman.
"Lauren Bushnell has a line with JustFab and I love it," Amanda shared with us. "Her line is super cute and affordable."
"Hempz is super affordable, which I love and if you also look at the ingredients or the amount of CBD that are in the products, it's a really good price point," Amanda shared.
Looking for a place to stay in Hawaii? Amanda has a suggestion. "We like the Grand Wailea. They have a huge water park there and it's good for the kids," she shared.
"We love the Ritz Carlton," Amanda confessed when looking back at past Hawaii vacations. "It's really nice for adults and kids, which I like."
"Sunscreen is huge. I love the SuperGoop sunscreen and my kids do too," Amanda shared with us before pool time. "It's oil free and goes on smooth. They have a spray too!"
"I just started using CBD skincare a couple of months ago and I've been loving all of Hempz' products," Amanda shared with us. "I struggle with inflammation sometimes and I have really sensitive skin and I've seen some really great results with these products."
"I've been into audiobooks because it's hard for me to sit and read," the Now Accepting Roses author shared with us. "I'm so excited to read Jessica Simpson's book. I have to download it. I've heard so much about it and that's on my list."
While Amanda always hopes for TVs on planes to keep her kids busy, there is one movie she knows both of her daughters will love. "I think the Frozen 2 DVD is coming out soon so hopefully they will have that to watch in Hawaii," she said.
"TVs are the best because it keeps kids entertained on planes. If not, good ole fashion coloring books and crayons provide more entertainment than they think," Amanda advised.
The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
