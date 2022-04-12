Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Share Their Coachella Must-Haves

We interviewed Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's time to experience a new kind of paradise.

The 2022 Coachella Music Festival is almost here and Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are packing their bags for an epic weekend in the desert of Indio, Calif.

"Honestly I am most excited to hear a bunch of live music again!" Hannah told E! News when partnering with Skorch, an app that helps you find the best (or Skorch Worthy) places in town. "There are so many friends that I haven't gotten to see over the past few years that will be at the festival and nothing sounds better than singing and dancing with my favorite people."

As for Dylan, he's ready to make up for lost time and dance the night away to Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and more artists.