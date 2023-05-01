Fire Up Your Fashion Memories With the Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Sure, the Met Gala is about fashion.
But it's also about the intangibles: The anticipation that builds as you're waiting to see what Rihanna's going to wear. The exes who walked the red carpet together once upon a time but have since found new plus-ones. The hugs, the snubs, the side-eye.
And then there are the years where all anyone remembers is the after-party. Or the impromptu dance-off, the illicit group selfie, or the dress that lights the way for all. And wait, is that a member of the royal family?!
Regardless, whatever your fancy, the Met Gala provides. The 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the inimitable late designer who headed the houses of Chanel and Fendi in addition to his own eponymous line, so we're expecting the parade of looks to include haute couture galore—and hats off to any celeb paying tribute to his beloved feline companion Choupette.
'Twould be the purrrfect touch.
So, with the first Monday in May being right now, jog your passion for fashion ahead of tonight's main event by scrolling through these unforgettable Met Gala moments from years past: