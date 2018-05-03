15 Times Rihanna Looked Met Gala-Extra

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 3, 2018 7:50 AM PDT

ESC: Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna has never been afraid to push the boundaries of fashion.

What some would regard as over-the-top, the Fenty designer can wear and make you seriously consider whether or not you can pull it off. Extremely oversized denim, a crystal-laced and completely sheer gown, motocross-inspired tracksuits—her looks take trends to an extreme that while you may not copy exactly, their awe-inducing nature will inspire you to be more daring.

Watching the Met Gala red carpet has a similar effect.

This year, the "Wild Thoughts" singer joins Anna Wintour, Amal Clooneyand Donatella Versace as the hosts of the annual Costume Institute Gala, themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic. She fits the role, as celebrities are asked to wear their best Rihanna-esque attire, which pushes the red carpet expectation from looking beautiful to quite literally dressing spectacularly. 

As the Fenty designer, Fenty Beauty creator, winner of CFDA's Style Icon Award, Diamond Ball host and an award-winning singer, the star has had many opportunities to establish her reigning style on the red carpet. Each time she's taken advantage of the flashing cameras, presenting an ensemble that steps outside of the box and stands out, even among the best dressed in the world—Hollywood's stars. Her consistency is the key to her success.

In honor of her hosting title and boundary-breaking fashion sense, we've rounded up all of the times Rihanna shined bright. Check out her Met Gala-level looks below!

ESC: Rihanna, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For the Frill of It

Rihanna dresses herself like royalty and this soft pink gown is fit for a trendsetting princess.

ESC: Rihanna

Mike Marsland/WireImage

More Is More

The "Werk" singer wear a red, parachute-sized gown with lipstick and a clutch of the same hue. Against the blue carpet, it's the perfect pop.

ESC: Rihanna

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There's Layers to This

The star proves, once again, that bigger is better on the red carpet.

ESC: Rihanna

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Lavender Fields

Appearing in a mini version, Rihanna has a thing for voluminous skirts.

ESC: Rihanna

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Orange Is the New Black

This look's play on texture and form will make you take a second glance.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Rihanna, Disney

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Bright Lights

Wearing all white, the designer takes shade behind small retro sunglasses on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

ESC: Rihanna

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Crystal Gaze

The naked dress trend reached its pinnacle the night Rihanna won the CFDA Style Icon Award.

ESC: Rihanna

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

And the Winner Is...

The "Loyalty" singer's decision to belt this larger-then-life gown deserves an award.

ESC: Rihanna

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Fringe for All

The layers of fringe detailing and curve-hugging silhouette makes this gown on trend and flattering.

ESC: Rihanna

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Toast to the Host

At her annual Diamond Ball, the singer takes inspiration from bridal wear, but takes it up a notch by draping the fabric over her arms.

ESC: Rihanna

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A Night Out

In a bustier and sheer robe, BadGalRiri adds lingerie to her red carpet wardrobe.

ESC: Rihanna

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Clusters of Crystals

The singer flaunts her figure, covering her bust with purple crystals.

ESC: Rihanna

Christopher Polk/AMA2013/Getty Images

Bad Gal

The star keeps her hair wrapped and stuns with a strapless bra and a leg-revealing skirt.

ESC: Rihanna

Getty Images

Butterfly Beauty

The "Werk" singer brings attention to her red hair with a three-toned gown with a graphic print.

ESC: Rihanna

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Angels in the Clouds

Between the cloud-textured details and sheer paneling, this gown is heavenly.

