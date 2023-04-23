This Is Prince Louis' World and the Royals Are Just Living In It

Sadly, the children's first official day at their new school was Sept. 8, the day their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died, so Kate didn't immediately accompany William to Balmoral in Scotland, where family members started flocking after hearing the monarch's health was failing.

After dropping the kids off and picking them up, Kate joined the rest of the royals. (No word on whether Louis—who at 20 months, his mum said in 2019, loved to insist "me, me, me" and wanted to go everywhere with her—had any first-day jitters.)

While greeting those who'd come to pay their respects outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, Kate was overheard saying, "My little Louis, he's so sweet, he's like, 'Mummy don't worry, she's now with great-grandpa.'"

As that preciousness sunk in, Kate added, "It just shows you how special she was to everybody, all generations."

And that Louis' obviously an empath who's wise beyond his years. (But being only 4 did mean he stayed home while George and Charlotte attended the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey with their parents. Aware that there was a disturbance in the force, Louis also reportedly inquired whether their trips to Balmoral Castle would be different without Gan-Gan there.)