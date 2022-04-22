See Prince Louis' Royally Cute New Photos in Honor of His 4th Birthday

Watch : Prince Louis' First Photo In 4 Months Is Worth The Wait

A portrait fit for (adorable) royalty!

In celebration of his 4th birthday on April 23, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared sweet new pictures of their youngest son, Prince Louis. In the photos released on April 22, the young royal is seen enjoying a day at the beach while sporting a grey sweater and teal shorts.

The photographs were taken in April in Norfolk, England, by his mom Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Louis poses with a ball and while running in the sand.

The latest pics of Louis comes a little more than four months after fans last got a glimpse of him—alongside his older siblings Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—in a photo for their annual holiday card in December.

While Prince George and Prince Charlotte have been spotted at a few events with their parents recently, including attending Prince Philip's memorial in late March and this year's annual Easter service, Louis, who started attending school last year, has not been seen.