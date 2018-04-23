by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 9:55 AM
Say hello to Prince William and Kate Middleton's son!
On Monday, Apr. 23, Kensington Palace announced Kate was in early labor with her third child. Born later that morning, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz., the world got its first look at the newborn baby when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took him outside for a photo op on the clinic's steps.
Ever the fashion icon, Kate looked chic as ever in a red dress with a lace collar.
Before the little prince was formally introduced, William left the hospital to pick up his elder children. As he got into his awaiting car, he assured the media he would be "back in a minute." He returned with Prince George and Princess Charlotte—the latter of whom smiled and waved to photographers. George was dressed in his school uniform, while Charlotte wore a blue dress.
According to a source, George's classmates (and their parents) were asked not to reveal that Kate had welcomed a boy; William wanted to share the news himself when he picked him up.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The elder children did not stay for a family photo sadly. On Twitter, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary's Hospital this evening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have now returned to Kensington Palace. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes."
As William left the hospital, baby carrier in hand, he revealed to reporters that he and Kate were "delighted" and "very happy" with their family's newest addition. But it's also "thrice the worry now," he said, holding up three fingers. "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time!"
Kate gave birth to her second son in the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Royal fanatics had been camped outside for weeks, hoping to be among the first to see the couple's third child. Out of concern for the royal family's safety, temporary parking restrictions were put in place on Monday, Apr. 9, and they'll expire on Monday, Apr. 30.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Samir Hussein/WireImage
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Lindo Wing offers round-the-clock service for its patients. "Our world-class maternity care, combined with a personalized service, will relax and reassure you throughout one of the most emotional and exciting experiences of your life," the hospital says in a brochure. It also offers "private ensuite rooms, providing a modern, homely environment in which to start your new or expanded family life. Deluxe rooms or suites are available for patients who would like to take advantage of a larger space." Best of all, the wing's facilities include a secure, supervised nursery," so moms can "rest whilst remaining confident that your baby is being well cared for." A standard room at the Lindo Wing costs about £5,900, plus £1,175 for each additional evening.
With the help of her own team of doctors, Kate welcomed George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, in the same hospital wing, in 2013 and 2015. St. Mary's Hospital has a special meaning for William, who, in 1982, became the first member of the British royal family to ever be born in a hospital.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/ WireImage
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
As was the true of her first two pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum—a condition characterized by dehydration, nausea, vomiting and weight loss. She canceled some engagements due to her illness, but within a few weeks, she was back on her feet and meeting members of the Commonwealth again. Her final royal event before going on maternity leave was a visit to the Olympic Park on Marc 22, followed by two Commonwealth events. She was also photographed with other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday.
Under a new law in 2013, the little royal is fifth in line to the throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, his father William, his brother George, and his sister Charlotte. After the baby, the line of succession continues with Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward. The newborn prince is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.
Per tradition, the Duke and Duchess did not immediately announce the name of their third child. Bookmakers believe top contenders include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip.
"My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy," Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday. "I wish them great happiness for the future."
