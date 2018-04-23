Say hello to Prince William and Kate Middleton's son!

On Monday, Apr. 23, Kensington Palace announced Kate was in early labor with her third child. Born later that morning, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz., the world got its first look at the newborn baby when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took him outside for a photo op on the clinic's steps.

Ever the fashion icon, Kate looked chic as ever in a red dress with a lace collar.

Before the little prince was formally introduced, William left the hospital to pick up his elder children. As he got into his awaiting car, he assured the media he would be "back in a minute." He returned with Prince George and Princess Charlotte—the latter of whom smiled and waved to photographers. George was dressed in his school uniform, while Charlotte wore a blue dress.

According to a source, George's classmates (and their parents) were asked not to reveal that Kate had welcomed a boy; William wanted to share the news himself when he picked him up.