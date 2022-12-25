Prince Louis Makes His Royal Christmas Walk Debut Alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Watch : See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Family Christmas Card

Prince Louis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Case in point? For the first time ever, the 4-year-old joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the royal family's annual Christmas walk at Sandringham Dec. 25. And, it should come as no surprise that he stole the show.

Dressed in a navy jacket, shorts and knee socks, Louis held his mom's hand as they walked to church services. And while the Princess of Wales greeted members of the public, the young royal was photographed trying to tug her along.

Louis wasn't the only one to step out in style, either. While William and George, 9, looked dapper in navy suits, Kate and Charlotte, 7, made statements in olive and cranberry coats, respectively. Throughout the procession—which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic—the family walked behind King George III and Queen Consort Camilla as they all headed into St. Mary Magdalene.