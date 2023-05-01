Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's Most Challenging Met Gala Looks

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

For the last decade, Kim Kardashian has been turning heads at the Met Gala, and went to great lengths to make sure of it.

As the SKIMS founder gets ready to attend the prestigious, star-studded 2023 event, which takes place May 1, we're looking back at some of her past appearances and the work she put in to look her best.

Just last year, Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde to channel Marilyn Monroe at the "Gilded Glamour"-themed 2022 Met Gala. The reality star also underwent a crash diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks so she could fit into a borrowed, nude, crystal-covered gown that the Hollywood icon famously wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" onstage to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"I always thought [Marilyn] was extremely curvy," the reality star explained to Vogue about the lengths she went to for her ensemble. "I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit mem I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."