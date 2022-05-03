Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for Met Gala 2022: All the Details on Her Marilyn Monroe Look

Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she went to while transforming into Marilyn Monroe.
Kim wore Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress while walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which kicked off in New York on May 2 with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Marilyn wore the Bob Mackie look while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.
Speaking with Vogue at the event, the SKIMS founder shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the dress. "It was such a challenge," Kim, 41, said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."
She told the outlet that she had the dress flown on a private plane from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla. for a fitting at her house.
"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kim recalled. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."
She then detailed her process for losing weigh in time. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she said. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."
When it finally fit, she explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy." Now she's looking forward to eating pizza and donuts back at the hotel, she added in her red carpet interview.
Kim also debuted a blonde hairstyle at the Met Gala, completing her Marilyn makeover. She stepped out with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event. He joked to Vogue, "She didn't let me wear my propeller hat but it's fine."
After ascending the steps of the Met, Kim changed out of the original dress and into a replica, according to Vogue.
"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," the reality star explained. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do." She noted, "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."
Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are co-chairing this year's star-studded gala, with designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.
