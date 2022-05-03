2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for Met Gala 2022: All the Details on Her Marilyn Monroe Look

Kim Kardashian stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 as a Marilyn Monroe look-alike. She shared all the ways she prepared, including a "strict" diet that allowed her to fit into Marilyn's dress.

Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she went to while transforming into Marilyn Monroe.

Kim wore Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress while walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which kicked off in New York on May 2 with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Marilyn wore the Bob Mackie look while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Speaking with Vogue at the event, the SKIMS founder shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the dress. "It was such a challenge," Kim, 41, said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

She told the outlet that she had the dress flown on a private plane from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla. for a fitting at her house. 

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kim recalled. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

She then detailed her process for losing weigh in time. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she said. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

When it finally fit, she explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy." Now she's looking forward to eating pizza and donuts back at the hotel, she added in her red carpet interview.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim also debuted a blonde hairstyle at the Met Gala, completing her Marilyn makeover. She stepped out with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event. He joked to Vogue, "She didn't let me wear my propeller hat but it's fine."

After ascending the steps of the Met, Kim changed out of the original dress and into a replica, according to Vogue.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," the reality star explained. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do." She noted, "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

Regina KingBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are co-chairing this year's star-studded gala, with designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.

See more best dressed stars below.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake Lively

In Versace and a Lorraine Schwartz tiara.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In a vintage Bob Mackie gown, previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Ralph Lauren and an Omega watch.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

In H&M

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

In Ralph Lauren

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Prada.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Normani

In Christian Siriano.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilis

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

In Givenchy.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Versace and Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johson butterflies.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Fendi.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

In Tory Burch and Aquazzura heels.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace and Chopard jewels.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger

In Lanvin.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Iris van Herpen and Brilliant Earth earrings.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

In Gucci.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson

In Carolina Herrera.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Austin Butler

In Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maude Apatow

In Miu Miu.

