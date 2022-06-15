Marilyn Monroe Dress Damaged After Kim Kardashian Met Gala Appearance

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

Call it Dressgate 2.0.

Kim Kardashian already faced much criticism for wearing one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous gowns to the Met Gala. This week, more than one month after the event, newly posted images of the garment, taken by visual artist and museum and costume exhibit curator Chadmichael Morrisette, show it has signs of damage.

Before and after photos of the crystal-encrusted dress, which the late Hollywood icon famously wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, were posted on the Instagram page of private collector the Marilyn Monroe Collection on June 13. In the new images, the dress' back closure shows puckering and pulled seams.

The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum in Orlando, Fla. had purchased the dress at a Julien's Auction for a Guinness Record-breaking $4.8 million in 2016 and gave Kim permission to borrow and wear it, which she did when she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. It is now on display at the Hollywood branch of the museum.