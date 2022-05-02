2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expected to host the 2022 Met Gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

By Mike Vulpo May 02, 2022 10:05 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Met Gala is here where Hollywood's biggest stars will attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to co-host the star-studded event with Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests are asked to follow a dress code of "gilded glamour" themed to this year's exhibition. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. 

Pop culture fans will be keeping their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debut their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party begins. Posting on social media has been banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Keep reading to see what your favorite stars are wearing for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don't want to miss these head-to-toe looks.  

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Blake Lively

In Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
La La Anthony

In LaQuan Smith

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Anna Wintour

In Chanel 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bee Carrozzini

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lisa Love

In Libertine

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wendi Murdoch

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Hamish Bowles

In Louis Vuitton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Fabiola Beracasa

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

2

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

2

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

4

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in California Wedding

5

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"