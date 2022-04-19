Kim Kardashian Reveals Boyfriend Pete Davidson Rocks This Intimate SKIMS Apparel

Looks like Pete Davidson loves his SKIMS as much as he loves Kim Kardashian.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum exclusively revealed which items her Saturday Night Live boyfriend owns from her shapewear brand to E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival Coachella party on April 16.
"[Pete] has the boyfriend collection," Kim said, "the shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It's the most soft and comfy ever.
Pete's not the only one who trusts Kim's fashion sense, as she often lends clothes that don't work out for her to mom Kris Jenner, including an old gold-and-black striped suit.
"That look, my mom killed it. She wore it better," she said. "We love sharing clothes. I brought something and it just wasn't for me, and I was like, ‘Mom, you need this. It's gonna look so good on you,' and she was so excited."
Kim also took a trip down memory lane with E!, looking back at some of her best and worst outfits.
"I thought I was killing it," Kim commented on one of her early looks from 2006—a Fendi belt, Fendi boots and a Fendi bag—which she previously called it the "worst outfit of her life."
Next up was her notorious silver Louis Vuitton Miroir bag, which she coordinated with bestie Paris Hilton's gold one—but turns out, they were both Kim's!
"I wouldn't let her put a thing in there. They were both my bags and I had gotten them as a gift, and I told her, ‘Do you see what your purses looks like? You're not allowed to put one thing in that bag,'" she shared. "'If you get a stain, if you spill one thing in my bag, I'll kill you.' So I said, ‘Let's use mine, and you can put your purse inside of mine and I'll get out whatever you need. But you're not touching that bag on the inside.'"
And for as difficult as it was to wear, Kim still loves her all-black 2021 Balenciaga Met Gala look and even got a good laugh out of convincing people it was her underneath all the fabric.
"Anna Wintour hadn't seen that look, and when I saw her inside, I was like, ‘Anna, it's me, it's Kim,' and then I'd zip the thing off because we were inside and I could take it off," Kim said. "And she's like, ‘Oh my god, I had no idea what your look was.'"
But if she could only pick one of her most memorable looks to save, which would Kim choose? "I would save my Versace gold Met dress," she revealed.
Watch Kim revisit more of her iconic looks in the full clip above.