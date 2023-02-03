It's About Damn Time for a Refresher on Some of Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Turns out, Lizzo is 100 percent a 2023 Grammy nominee.
In fact, the "Truth Hurts" artist is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year. Not only is she up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Special, her fourth studio album, but she's also in the running for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "About Damn Time."
If Lizzo does take home a Grammy, then she'll be feeling good as hell and can add it to the three she already has on her trophy shelf.
And yes, in case you were wondering, all the rumors are true: Lizzo is performing. She's part of a star-studded lineup that also includes Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for a third year in a row live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5, and fans will be able to catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT.
Can't wait to see Lizzo take the stage and dazzle on the red carpet? Well, in a minute, you can start the celebrations early by reviewing some of her most empowering quotes below.