Trevor Noah Returns to Host 2023 Grammys

Third time's a charm for Trevor Noah and the Grammys.

The former host of The Daily Show has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 Grammy Awards—making this the third consecutive year he's hosted the annual show and putting him in an exclusive club with LL Cool J as one of four people to emcee the award show for at least three years in a row.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he told Billboard on Dec. 15. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. But before he takes the Grammy stage for the third time, the comedian will kick off his Off the Record tour in January, making stops in the U.S., Europe and his native South Africa.

