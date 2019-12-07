Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Britney Spears at 2019 Jingle Ball

Oh baby, baby! At iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM 2019 Jingle Ball on Friday, Billie Eilish paid tribute to none other than Britney Spears.

The 17-year-old singer wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts bearing the teen pop princess-turned-queen's likeness and name while performing at the event, which took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Gen-Zer Billie may be unfamiliar with Van Halen and Hilary Duff, but she knows and loves her Britney.

Perhaps Billie was simply returning the favor; In June, Britney posted on Instagram a video of herself dancing to Billie's "Bad Guy" while recreating her iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" choreography from the 2001 MTV VMAs. The teen, who was born three months after that ceremony, commented, "OMG."

The Jingle Ball took place less than two weeks before Billie turns 18.

"I think it's really hard to navigate your teens and let alone navigate them as a person with a lot on their plate, with a lot to do. I think she's done it incredibly well and I'm just really proud of her," her brother, fellow musician, songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell told E! News exclusively at the show. "I couldn't imagine a person turning 18 with more to be proud of."

Billie was also jointed at the event by her parents.