Lizzo Reveals How Her Anxiety "Fuels" Her as a Performer

While it's hard to tell from her dynamic performances, Lizzo can get "really anxious" before taking the stage.
The "Truth Hurts" superstar, who is known for delivering high-energy performances, is opening up about mental health in her cover story for British Vogue, released on Thursday. The 31-year-old singer, who graces the second cover of the magazine's December issue, shares how she manages to channel her anxiety and use it as fuel for her performances.
"When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy," Lizzo says. "I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there."
Looking back at her journey to stardom, Lizzo is glad that the spotlight is on her now, and not 10 years ago.
"I think if I was 21 right now, I would not be able to maintain this lifestyle without having major anxiety and panic attacks," Lizzo tells the outlet. "But thank God, my journey is all about self-care and finding that love for yourself and nurturing yourself. Because that's what artists need more than anything."
Reflecting on her childhood, Lizzo explains that she didn't have someone to look up to that looked like her.
"I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself," she tells British Vogue. "When you don't see yourself, you start to think something's wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realize it's a physical impossibility, you start to think, 'What the f--k is wrong with me?' I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me."
Now, Lizzo is that inspiring person for millions of fans around the world, promoting self-love and self-care. But she wants everyone to know, she's not trying to use body positivity to sell you something.
"Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. That's just it," Lizzo shares. "We weren't selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves, you know?"
"I'm not trying to sell you me," Lizzo explains. "I'm trying to sell you, you."
Lizzo is set to hit the stage later this month at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she's sure to deliver another sensational performance. While we wait to see her at the award show, take a look at the video above to see Lizzo dish about her "first" kiss, job and more!
The December issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and newsstands on Friday, Nov. 8.
