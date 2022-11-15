Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys are finally here and we're thrilled for one of the music's biggest nights. See which of your favorite artists snagged nominations for this year's trophies.

By Kisha Forde Nov 15, 2022 5:13 PMTags
AwardsBeyoncéBreakingTaylor SwiftDrakeAdeleColdplayCelebritiesHarry StylesJay ZFutureGrammysDJ KhaledLizzoBad BunnyDoja Cat
Watch: Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.

And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.

As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list:

photos
Grammys 2023: Reactions from the Nominees

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Easy on Me"- Adele

"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny

"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy

"Woman"- Doja Cat

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As it Was"- Harry Styles 

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3
Exclusive

One Below Deck Med Stew Is Absent From Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

Best Instrumental Composition:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

Best Rap Album:

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance: 

"Beautiful" -  DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

"Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles 

The Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Song of the Year:

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Parkwood/Columbia

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire

"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright

"Falling" - Melissa Aldana

"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor

"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley

"Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows

 

Best Latin Jazz Album: 

Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra 

Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers

If You Will - Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval 

Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon

Best Reggae Album:

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

 

Best Global Music Performance: 

"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

 

Best Global Music Album:

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Shakura - Masa Tukami

Record of the Year:

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

 

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Americana Performance:

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt 

 

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy

Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite

Bets Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

 

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian

Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers

 

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu 

Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani 

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

Check back as this list is being updated in real time.

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3
Exclusive

One Below Deck Med Stew Is Absent From Season 7 Reunion Trailer

4

Gabby Windey Addresses Erich Schwer Breakup on DWTS

5
Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente