The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.
The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.
And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.
As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list:
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Easy on Me"- Adele
"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny
"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy
"Woman"- Doja Cat
"About Damn Time"- Lizzo
"As it Was"- Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Special - Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger
How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger
Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger
Best Instrumental Composition:
African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera
El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez
Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer
Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf
Best Rap Album:
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA
"Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto
Best Rap Song:
"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Song of the Year:
"abcdefu" - GAYLE
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire
"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright
"Falling" - Melissa Aldana
"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor
"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley
"Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers
If You Will - Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval
Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon
Best Reggae Album:
The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted - Koffee
Scorcha - Sean Paul
Third Time's The Charm - Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance:
"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro
"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album:
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
Shakura - Masa Tukami
Record of the Year:
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
Best Bluegrass Album:
Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Americana Performance:
"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis
"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule
The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy
Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall
Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite
Bets Contemporary Blues Album:
Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland
Crown - Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper
Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album:
Spellbound - Judy Collins
Revealer - Madison Cunningham
The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian
Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan
Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani
Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky
