Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds as He Cheers on His Soccer Team

Blake Lively just scored in her ongoing trolling competition against Ryan Reynolds.
The actress couldn't help but seize yet another opportunity to poke fun at her husband as he attended a particularly gripping match for his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, on Jan. 29. The actor was caught on a TV camera looking worried while watching the football club, of which he is a co-owner, play against Sheffield United during the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Racecourse Ground stadium in Wrexham, Wales. The game ended in a tie.
Blake shared a video of Ryan on ESPN+'s telecast of the match on her Instagram Story, writing, "I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it."
She added, "If you're not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes, They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense."
Blake and Ryan, who share three daughters and are expecting a fourth child, are no strangers to trolling each other online for fun.
See their pranks below: