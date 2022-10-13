Here’s Who Selena Gomez, Sandra Bullock and Macaulay Culkin Almost Played in Big Bang Theory

Watch : Jim Parsons Shares Major Casting SECRETS From Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory cast could have looked a whole lot different.

In the new book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff, creator Chuck Lorre and other producers revealed a handful of stars who nearly appeared on the show, including Selena Gomez, Sandra Bullock, Macaulay Culkin and Ringo Starr.

But who, exactly, would these A-listers have played? According to executive producer Steve Molaro, producers reached out to Gomez "a couple of times" after she shared that she was a fan of the sitcom on Instagram in 2016, and the team thought she could maybe play Amy (Mayim Bialik)—with a twist, per TVLine, that she is actually "beautiful and great and everyone loves her." But unfortunately, the guest appearance never worked out due to scheduling conflicts.

Bullock, on the other hand, was producers' first choice for Raj (Kunal Nayyar)'s date to Sheldon and Amy's Nobel Prize ceremony (he ultimately took Sarah Michelle Gellar).