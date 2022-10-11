The Big Bang Theory Cast Felt “Blindsided” By Jim Parsons’ Exit

Watch : Jim Parsons Shares Major Casting SECRETS From Big Bang Theory

What's the opposite of Bazinga?

In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, which ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, the cast and crew of the hit sitcom—including stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and creator Chuck Lorre—reflected back on Jim Parsons' surprising decision to leave the show.

"I was shocked. We were just blindsided that day," Johnny, who played Leonard Hofstadter, said, according to People. "And not necessarily shocked by Jim's decision, but that he hadn't had that conversation with his castmates first to prepare us. So yes, it could have been handled better. We're a family; have a conversation. And I don't even disagree with how Jim felt, because in many ways, I felt the same way. I just disagreed with how it was managed."

Johnny said it was gut-wrenching to see his fellow castmates "emotionally crumble" at the news, which was a memory echoed by his boss.

"There was a lot of crying in the room—Kaley, in particular," Lorre recalled. "It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it."