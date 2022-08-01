RHOBH Alum Taylor Armstrong Makes History By Joining The Real Housewives of Orange County

Taylor Armstrong is ready to claim her orange.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is making reality TV history as the first Real Housewives star to switch series, as Bravo officially confirmed on Aug. 1 that she will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for their upcoming 17th season.
Taylor starred as one of RHOBH's original Housewives when it premiered in 2010, along with Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Lisa Vanderpump and Kim and Kyle Richards. She left her full-time role on the show after season three in 2013 but has since made several guest appearances over the years.
Most recently, she returned for Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two with RHOC's Tamra Judge, who will also be joining the show's season 17 cast. Tamra—who left RHOC after season 14 in 2020—announced her return to the series on the July 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live, declaring, "The Judge is back, and drama is in session."
During Taylor's time on the RHOBH, fans got a look got a look into her martial struggles with late husband Russell Armstrong. After she filed for divorce from him in July 2011, he died by suicide a month later.
Since his death, the Bravo star has spoken out about the domestic abuse she experienced during her six-year marriage. She later remarried current husband John Bluher in 2014.
Until Taylor makes her RHOC debut, find out where she lands among our official ranking of every Real Housewives star ever below.
Catch up on past season of RHOBH and RHOC now on Peacock.
