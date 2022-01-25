Jennie Nguyen Fired From Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Over Offensive Posts

Watch : Andy Cohen CALLS OUT "RHOSLC" Star Jennie Nguyen

Jennie Nguyen has been ousted from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bravo made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a little less than a week after Nguyen's racially-insensitive Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced, causing major backlash.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement today. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

The statement continued, "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decision."

Just one day prior to the firing, Andy Cohen broke his silence on the posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd—calling them "upsetting" and "disgusting."