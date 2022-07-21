Tamra Judge Is Officially Returning for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17

Watch : Tamra Judge "Surprised" She Hit It Off With Brandi Glanville

Tamra Judge has her orange back.

The longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star, who left the show after season 14 in 2020, is officially set to return for the series' upcoming 17th season. She made a surprise appearance on the July 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live to announce the exciting news.

Tamra interrupted Andy Cohen's interview and grabbed a prop orange before declaring, "The Judge is back, and drama is in session."

Andy confirmed the rumors of Tamra's return, adding, "Ladies and gentlemen, it's true. Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County."

On July 16, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Jill Zarin said in a since-deleted Instagram Story that Tamra was returning to RHOC. The former Real Housewives of New York City star made her comments while en route to the annual Jill Zarin Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons. Zarin later clarified to E! News, "I read online that she's coming back. I'm not a source."

Regardless, Tamra was not happy with Jill. "Hey guys, i have a big announcement," she said in an Instagram Story posted soon after her fellow reality star's. "Jill is the thirstiest bitch I've ever met."