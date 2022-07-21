Tamra Judge Is Officially Returning for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17

Tamra Judge has her orange back.
The longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star, who left the show after season 14 in 2020, is officially set to return for the series' upcoming 17th season. She made a surprise appearance on the July 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live to announce the exciting news.
Tamra interrupted Andy Cohen's interview and grabbed a prop orange before declaring, "The Judge is back, and drama is in session."
Andy confirmed the rumors of Tamra's return, adding, "Ladies and gentlemen, it's true. Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County."
On July 16, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Jill Zarin said in a since-deleted Instagram Story that Tamra was returning to RHOC. The former Real Housewives of New York City star made her comments while en route to the annual Jill Zarin Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons. Zarin later clarified to E! News, "I read online that she's coming back. I'm not a source."
Regardless, Tamra was not happy with Jill. "Hey guys, i have a big announcement," she said in an Instagram Story posted soon after her fellow reality star's. "Jill is the thirstiest bitch I've ever met."
She also tweeted, "Go f--k yourself @JillZarin ! You thirsty bitch!"
RHOC fans were first introduced to Tamra during season three in 2007. Her unapologetic attitude quickly made an impression on fans and the O.G. of the O.C., Vicki Gunvalson.
The two hit it off immediately and continue to be BFFs to this day, though they've certainly gone through their fair share of ups and downs—the first of which can be traced back to Tamra's ex-husband, Simon Barney, as he constantly told Tamra that Vicki was a bad influence on her. The couple split after season five, and soon, Tamra met her now-husband Eddie Judge.
In the years that followed, Tamra delivered several memorable moments on RHOC. From chasing Vicki and Brooks Ayers to hiding from Kelly Dodd in the bushes—not to mention, her viral "THAT'S MY OPINION!" reunion moment—Tamra was almost always entertaining to watch.
However, the Bravo powers that be thought otherwise once RHOC season 14 wrapped because she and Vicki were both fired.
"It's been a wild 12 years," Tamra wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and Eddie. "But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but I'm very excited about my future. Love you guys."
Before long, Tamra managed to make her way back into the Bravo-verse—first, by starting a Real Housewives-centric podcast with Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, and later once she was cast on season two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Episodes of both the spinoff series and past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County are streaming on Peacock.
—Additional reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj
