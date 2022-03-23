Summer House's Andrea Denver Just Shared a Major Update on His Girlfriend

Watch : Steph's Freaky Side, "Summer House" & "Love During Lockup"

Andrea Denver's current relationship isn't just a summer fling.

In fact, the Summer House star and his girlfriend—whose name and identity he's still keeping under wraps—are very "serious," the Bravolebrity exclusively revealed to E! News.

"I've been really happy," the Italian model gushed. "We've been happy and we've been traveling around these last few months. We just came back from a beautiful holiday vacation in Hawaii and so I've been really happy."

Andrea says he and his other half have a lot in common and are "really connected in a deep way."

"She models part time but she does interior design and I'm really proud of her," he explained. "That's also something that I always loved about her because she knows a lot about history, she knows a lot about art and all of that is in my background because it's what I studied back in high school and back in university when I studied communication. So we watch a lot of documentaries together and she's really curious about history."