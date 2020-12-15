Kristin Cavallari Just Shut Down Austen Kroll Romance Rumors With One Post

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Getaway With Jeff Dye: Details!

Kristin Cavallari is over everyone being in her business.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the Very Cavallari star took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address her recent romance rumors with Austen Kroll. Alongside a video of Kristin rolling her eyes, the Laguna Beach alum wrote, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys."

For fans that have been watching closely, Kristin and the Southern Charm star recently raised eyebrows over their growing friendship. The speculation began when Austen commented on a bikini pic Kristin shared on Instagram. "See you next week!" he wrote. "Keep breaking the internet in the meantime."

Then on Sunday, Dec. 13, they spent a fun weekend with friends Craig Conover (one of Austen's co-stars) and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson in Nashville, Tenn.

The following day, the good times kept on rolling when the foursome had a fun dance party on Instagram Live. Fans took notice as Kristin and Austen looked to be feeling the vibes while dancing to Taylor Swift's "Mean" together.