Just How Serious Are Winter House Couple Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover? Hear Her Answer

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

A Bravo match made in heaven.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may not have warmed up to each other while starring on Winter House—the series that took a mix of Summer House and Southern Charm cast members, along with some of their pals, on a two-week vacation to Vermont—but their relationship is currently anything but cold.

The pair is dating despite maintaining a platonic relationship for the duration of Winter House, which has its season finale tonight.

"It is a lot of good-byes and how relationships end or keep going on," Paige said during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 24. "So, you'll see how we all kind of end our trip."

In real time, Paige and Craig are planning to spend Thanksgiving together. She revealed that they recently celebrated with Craig's family in Delaware, and he's now en route to "tropical Albany, New York" so they can spend the holiday with her's.