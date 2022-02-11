Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

Rise and shine! There's a new Kardashian-Jenner baby to meet.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Feb. 11 to reveal the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son: Wolf Webster.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on Feb. 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.

In the comments of the post, Kylie's fans, friends and family couldn't help but gush over the little one. "Mommy of two life," Kourtney Kardashian commented, while BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou wrote, "angel baby."

Kylie and Travis' bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi's birthday falls just one day ahead of her brother's on Feb. 1. So, the month will be filled with love (and over-the-top birthday parties!) for the Jenner-Webster crew.