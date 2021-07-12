How Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Webster to Become a Future CEO

The future really is female.
Mommy mogul Kylie Jenner is continuing the Kardashian-Jenner legacy of female entrepreneurship with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed on how her own momager Kris Jenner inspired her business prowess during the second episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, which aired on Monday, July 12.
Kylie gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her billion-dollar cosmetics brand while reflecting on her beginnings. "You are a product of who you surround yourself with and your family," Kylie stated. "My sisters and my mom have been huge influences to me, and I feel like really shaped me into who I am."
Kylie was inspired by their support and success to speak to the new Kardashian-Jenner generation. "Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie continued. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."
Kris added that Stormi "just absorbs" the working environment. The tot even has her own office!
"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Kylie revealed.
As Stormi grows with the Kylie Cosmetics brand (her first collaborative collection went viral in Jan. 2020), it's clear that Kylie wants to be a role model for her daughter.
"I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom," Kylie beautifully said. "Being a mom has become second nature to me."
Kris proudly applauded Kylie's parenting skills after becoming a beauty founder at age 17 and a mother at 19. "She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi," Kris mused. "She can be in the middle of the most important thing of her life in that moment but if Stormi walks in the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all her attention to her daughter."
According to Kris, Kylie works "18 hours a day, nonstop" and is a perfectionist when it comes to her eponymous brand. "It's such an emotional, spiritual, physical experience for her that this is something that she's putting her name on and something that she shares with the rest of the world," Kris summed up.
Kylie Cosmetics is officially re-launching on July 15 to feature new "clean and vegan products" for customers. The second episode of the special three-part miniseries dives deeper into how Kylie grew the brand into an empire she "always dreamed of."
Kylie captioned, "I also want to give you all a peek into what it's like working with my mom and how she inspires me and my team every day."
Watch the sweet episode above!