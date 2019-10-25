by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 9:00 AM
It's been almost two years since Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked back at her pregnancy days in an Instagram post on Thursday. The throwback showed the makeup mogul looking down at her baby bump as she posed in a white bra and panties set.
"I have so many belly photos, but this one has always been one of my favorites," Kylie captioned the sweet snapshot. "Baking my little baby Storm was such a special time in my life..I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing."
She then encouraged her followers to tag a strong woman in their lives. She tagged her mom Kris Jenner.
"I love you so much," the proud momager replied.
Kylie welcomed her first child with Travis Scott back in February 2018. After months of keeping the pregnancy news a secret, Kylie shared her journey in an 11-minute video message dedicated to her daughter. Since then, she has continued to post several memorable moments with her daughter on social media. From documenting their family vacations to posting photos from Stormi's first birthday party, Kylie has truly captured it all.
"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Kylie told Interview Germany earlier this year. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready, but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her."
To look back at more of Stormi's cutest moments, click here.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?