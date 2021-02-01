See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & the Kardashians' Sweet Birthday Tributes to Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

Stormi Webster is feeling the birthday love.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 3 today, Monday, Feb. 1, and along with Stormi's many aunts and other family members, they're sending their celebratory wishes on social media.

Fresh off a dreamy vacation to ring in her daughter's big day, Kylie shared a heartfelt TikTok chronicling Stormi's life and the many precious memories they've shared: playing on the beach, riding bikes with Travis and getting all dressed up, but most of all, just spending time with one another at home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a series of never-before-seen pics and videos to Instagram, writing, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."

"it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," Kylie continued. "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"