Game of Thrones Stars Have a Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

Winter is here again!
Several stars of Game of Thrones reunited for the opening of Warner Bros' highly-anticipated GOT Studio Tour, located at Linen Mill Studios, one of the show's original shooting in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.
Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) were all on hand to for the tour's Feb. 4 unveiling that promises to bring the Seven Kingdoms featured in the HBO fantasy series to life.
"I had an amazing time yesterday at the official opening of the @gotstudiotour in Northern Ireland!," Narin wrote on Instagram on Feb 5. "It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming!"
He added, "If you're a fan of all things Westeros then it's well worth a visit."
Days before the opening, four other Game of Thrones alumni—Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Natalia Tena (Osha) and Ian McElhinney (Barristan Selmy)—visited the location to promote the event.
Warner Bros describes the tour as an "immersive experience," that brings "Westeros to life and will evoke the show's epic scale — from King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond." Also on display are some of the GOT's iconic props, weaponry and visual effects, with the opportunity for fans to "learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen."
The opening of the studio tour comes just ahead of the release of House of the Dragon, the GOT prequel series starring Matt Smith, which will premiere on HBO and HBO Max later this year.
Since the original series ended after eight seasons in 2019, many of the actors have remained close and have occasionally gotten together for mini-reunions over the years. In 2020, GOT stars such as Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, John Bradley and Gwendoline Christie reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Most recently, Jason Momoa and his longtime friend and onscreen love interest Emilia Clarke reunited for drinks in what appears to be their first documented reunion in almost two years due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the actress wrote on Instagram back in August, alongside a photo of Jason carrying her. "@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."
Jason commented, "love u forever moon of my life," using one of his character's nicknames for her's, alongside seven red heart emojis.
