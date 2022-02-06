Game of Thrones Stars Have a Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Winter is here again!

Several stars of Game of Thrones reunited for the opening of Warner Bros' highly-anticipated GOT Studio Tour, located at Linen Mill Studios, one of the show's original shooting in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) were all on hand to for the tour's Feb. 4 unveiling that promises to bring the Seven Kingdoms featured in the HBO fantasy series to life.

"I had an amazing time yesterday at the official opening of the @gotstudiotour in Northern Ireland!," Narin wrote on Instagram on Feb 5. "It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming!"

He added, "If you're a fan of all things Westeros then it's well worth a visit."

Days before the opening, four other Game of Thrones alumni—Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Natalia Tena (Osha) and Ian McElhinney (Barristan Selmy)—visited the location to promote the event.