by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:30 AM
Podrick Payne provided quite a gift to the man behind the character, Daniel Portman.
In season three of Game of Thrones, Podrick was taken to Littlefinger's brothel and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) pays for three prostitutes to take his virginity. He returned from the experience with all of Tyrion's payment, the women enjoyed their time with him so much they didn't want to be paid.
That whole moment surrounding the character's BDE was "kind of a gift," Portman told E! News.
"I think I was 20 when that season was out, so to be given that tagline as a 20-year-old man, it's paradise, right?" Portman said. "I won't go into too many details, but it's been an enlightening experience shall we saw?"
As one of the few overall decent people in Game of Thrones, Portman said, "You don't often get to play characters that are good to the core, selfless. He's never shown anything other than being a totally a good guy, and I feel like I've learned a lot other about what it is to be a good guy from playing him, so hopefully it'll stick with me, and hopefully the BDE will as well, you know? Hopefully that will stick with me as well."
Click play on the video above to hear more from Portman and costar Gwendoline Christie.
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
