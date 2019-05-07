Nathalie Emmanuel said goodbye to Game of Thrones, but it'll never be a farewell to her character, Missandei of Naath. Warning, spoilers follow!

In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, Missandei was captured by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and beheaded in front of her friend and queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but not before giving Daenerys the signal to go ahead fight: "Dracarys."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Emmanuel made sure to shout out Clarke and costar Jacob Anderson, the two actors she spent the most time with on the show.