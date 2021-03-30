Game of Thrones Stage Play May Bring Iconic Characters Back to Life

We bend the knee to this news.
On Tuesday, March 30, it was revealed that a stage production based off the Game of Thrones universe is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage adaptation of George R.R. Martin's popular world is being produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson alongside Killburn Live.
Of course, Martin, who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series that inspired the critically acclaimed HBO series, is collaborating on the project with playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke.
Per THR, the stage adaptation will actually take place 16 years before the start of the Game of Thrones series. Specifically, the untitled production will follow the events of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal.
"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin shared in a statement. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."
As GOT fans well know, this event was the beginning of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen's love story, which caused the epic family rivalries documented in the series. The play's description reads:
"The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."
This means plenty of beloved characters like Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and more could appear in the new production, which will hopefully launch in 2023. Don't fret, Game of Thrones fans. A TV prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, began production in 2021. So hopefully, you won't have to wait until 2023 for new GOT content.
