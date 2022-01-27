You Won’t Believe All the Tea Brewing in Jana Kramer’s DMs: See All Her Revelations

Watch : Sneak Peek: Jana Kramer Sends SEVERAL DMs to Khloe Kardashian

I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas Tree Hill anymore.

Thankfully, Jana Kramer's appearance on E! News' latest Down in the DMs is entertaining enough to fill the One Tree Hill-sized-hole in your heart. At one point in the episode, she even reveals which of her former co-stars she's still in touch with.

That's not all, though! As part of the E! digital series—during which your favorite celebrities open up their DMs to reveal who they've been hitting up, whether to flirt or form a new friendship, and vice-versa—Jana also dished on the messages that sparked her brief romance with Jay Cutler, the words of wisdom she shared with Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal and so much more.

Fans will be especially thrilled to hear that the "Voices" singer even revealed her plans for new music.

Get all the details by watching the full Down in the DMs episode here, and by scrolling through the below photo gallery!