Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Bombshell Divorce Filing

Watch : Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer's petition to divorce Mike Caussin reveals new details about her decision to leave her husband after six years of marriage.

In the divorce filing obtained by E! News on Monday, April 26, the 37-year-old country singer lists her reason for separating from the former football player as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

Additionally, the documents reveal Jana and Mike entered a post nuptial agreement, and she wishes to share custody of their two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2. She also asks for Mike to pay alimony and cover the cost of of her legal fees.

Their date of separation is listed as Tuesday, April 20, one day prior to Jana's divorce announcement in which she wrote that she couldn't "fight any longer."

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on social media. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"