Jana Kramer Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Ian and Shares PDA Pics

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Looks like Jana Kramer has found love again!

On Jan. 11, Jana faced her fears and added a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her packing on the PDA with her new man, Ian.

In one pic, the couple is seen kissing while wearing matching pink swimsuits aboard a boat. In another, the pair seem to be all smiles in the kitchen together.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," she captioned the series of snaps. "I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does."

"Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," Jana continued. "To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."