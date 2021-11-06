Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti and Others Have a Sweet One Tree Hill Reunion

The One Tree Hill gang is back together again!
Well, many of them, anyway. Several cast members took part in an official weekend reunion for the CW show, a fundraiser titled A Weekend In Tree Hill 3, hosted by Friends With Benefits Charity Events at the building that housed the show's TRIC nightclub in Wilmington, N.C.
On Friday, Nov. 5, Jana Kramer (Alex) and Kate Voegele (Mia) both performed onstage, including together, while former co-stars Antwon Tanner (Skills) emceed and Tyler Hilton (Chris) gave a virtual musical performance.
In the middle of Jana's set, Shantal Van Santen (Quinn) surprised her former co-star from the side of the stage, prompting the performer to scream with excitement. The two hugged as the audience cheered.
"When we reunite we cry," Kramer wrote on her Instagram Story. "We always crying."
Van Santen's husband and fellow actor Victor Webster captured video of the sweet onstage moment. The actress later shared the clip, writing, "reunited and it feels so good." She also said, "I love you @kramergirl."
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the actresses and fellow former One Tree Hill cast members Stephen Colletti (Chase), James Lafferty (Nathan), Shantel Van Santen (Quinn) and Austin Nichols (Julian) took part in more fan events.
The group shared many photos from the reunion on Instagram. "And the saga continues," Kramer wrote, alongside a pic of herself and Voegele pretending to pull Colletti in opposite directions. "Who do you think chase should have picked ?"
Voegele posted the same photo, writing, "Old love triangles die hard...What a fun weekend reuniting with these two! Mia and Alex may still duke it out over Chase now and then, but not enough to keep us from covering a @thechicks song at tric."
"Love u friend," Kramer replied.
She also shared more pics, including one showing her embracing Nichols. "Plot twist," she wrote. "'Brooke got the boy….Alex got the man' Julian and Alex are now together years later. What do the cool kids say? Do y'all ship this? @austinnichols"
The One Tree Hill cast has reunited several times since the show ended its nine-season run in 2012, including last year in North Carolina and at a Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles.