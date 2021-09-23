Jana Kramer Reveals What Transpired When She Ran Into Mike Caussin While Out With Jay Cutler

Well, that was awkward!
Just two months after Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin officially finalized their divorce, the exes had an interesting run-in with each other while she was enjoying a night out with Jay Cutler.
In a recent episode on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast, the One Tree Hill alum explained that she attended The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar on Sept. 8. At the time, she and Jay were publicly photographed together for the first time since they began fueling romance rumors earlier this month.
But what the cameras didn't get to capture was how she and Mike bumped into one another that evening.
"You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Jana recalled. "And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"
Despite being in the same room with her ex-husband and rumored new flame, Jana admitted that it was still "hard" to see Mike living the single life.
"I would say that was really hard to see him there...see him flirt with other girls," the Hallmark actress revealed. "I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him."
She explained, "It looked like it didn't bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He's just untamed and uncaged and he's happy."
The country singer did, however, get a chance to speak with Mike at the event and described their exchange as "strange."
"I was, like, 'This is awkward,' and he's, like, 'Not at all,'" she shared. "And I was, like, 'Ugh, OK.' I'm glad that he was fine but at the same time…I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would've been nice [for him] to be, like, 'Yeah, this is hard, but I'm glad we can be cordial.' Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit."
In April, Jana announced that she and Mike were breaking up after six years of marriage. They share two kids: daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.
She took to Instagram at the time, writing, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
Since calling it quits, the two have both appeared to move on.
Last month, the retired NFL player was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in Tulum, while Jana seems to have struck up a romance with Jay.
"I love love," the actress declared on E!'s Daily Pop in August. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."