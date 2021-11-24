Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? He Says...

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other.
Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."
"We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she said in a joint interview with Keanu at the time. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."
When Winona reminded Keanu that they had filmed the wedding scene in the Francis Ford Coppola film on Valentine's Day, the 37-year-old actor joked, "Oh my gosh, we're married."
Well, Keanu was once again asked to clarify his status with Winona in a video with Esquire released on Monday, Nov. 22. While explaining some facts about his life and career, the Matrix Resurrections star was presented with the question: "Are you and Winona Ryder technically married?"
"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God," he quipped.
In Dracula, Keanu played Jonathan Harker, the fiancé to Winona's Mina Murray character. While speaking with The Guardian in 2018, Coppola confirmed that he had recruited an actual priest for the wedding scene, so "in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony."
Since the movie's release, Keanu and Winona have also appeared together in 2006's A Scanner Darkly, 2009's The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and 2018's Destination Wedding.
However, it seems their time filming Dracula has left a mark. During an appearance on The Talk in 2019, Keanu revealed that "once in a while, I will get a text: 'Hello, husband'" from Winona.
"I didn't really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married," he explained.
Jokes aside, Keanu has been with artist Alexandra Grant since 2018. Meanwhile, Winona has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.