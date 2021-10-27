Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch : Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View"

Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another.

The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)

Of course, McCain is far from the first host to stage a shocking exit from Barbara Walter's brainchild, which has welcomed more than 20 permanent personalities at the table since its debut in 1999.

Star Jones infamously announced her departure on-air, while Elisabeth Hasselbeck tried to quit during a commercial break long before her official exit. Oh, and who can forget that Rosie O'Donnell abruptly left the daytime show not one, but twice?