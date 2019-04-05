Years before she was fired from The View, Elisabeth Hasselbeck nearly stormed out.

Such was first revealed by Variety's New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh, the author of the explosive, newly released book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of "The View."

In a 2006 episode of the ABC daytime show, Hasselbeck voiced her strong opinions against the morning-after pill being made available over the counter. With the co-host taking up much of the time, Walters tried to quell the mounting argument, telling her, "Elisabeth, calm down, dear."

"Everybody has strong opinions and there are many other arguments that other people could give you," Walters told her. "I think the most important thing, which is what we see today, is we've got to be able to have these discussions and listen to other people's opinions and not go so crazy that you don't listen to anybody's opinion."

While Hasselbeck defended herself, the news legend added, "We have to go on and we have to learn how to discuss these things in some sort of rational way."