The View Alum Jedediah Bila Has a Surprising Response to Rumors of Show Drama

Watch : Jedediah Bila & Sunny Hostin Discuss Their Time on "The View"

When it comes to the daytime talk show that made her a star, Jedediah Bila has an unexpected point of view.

In a sneak peek of the Behind the Table podcast's next episode, shared exclusively with E! News, Bila dished on her experience as the conservative voice on The View during seasons 20 and 21. Speaking with current co-host Sunny Hostin, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host recalled facing interview questions after she exited the show in September 2017 about what it was really like working on The View.

"They were very surprised that I didn't trash the show," she told Hostin, "because my experience was actually really good." Before she stepped into the role, she confessed, Bila was "nervous" about taking the job because of the drama she read took place at the show.

"You know me—I don't do drama at work," she told Hostin. "I don't like it. I don't flourish in it and I wasn't used to it and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to walk into this and it's going to be constant stress.'"

Yet, "for me," she said, "that was not my experience."