Why Candace Cameron Bure Says She Has “PTSD” From The View

Candace Cameron Bure is letting fans in on her point of view—away from the Hot Topics table this time.
During the latest episode of The View's special podcast series, Behind The Table, the Fuller House alum opened up about her experience co-hosting the daytime talk show in seasons 19 and 20, which aired in 2015 and 2016.
"The stress and the anxiety—I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," Candace told former The View co-hosts Sara Haines and Raven-Symone, "There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."
Candace revealed she felt "enormous pressure" to represent conservatives on the larger scale of national television, adding, "[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about."
"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it," she continued, "But I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach. I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me."
Candace announced her departure from the show after two seasons in December 2016, citing prior commitments, which included filming Fuller House for Netflix around the same time.
The actress also explained that due to her tenure in entertainment, she was also worried about pleasing viewers from all angles. "I'm also a people pleaser, and I think that's a part of growing up in the entertainment industry," she added. "You've been trained to do what's right and please people, so it becomes difficult to be able, at least for me, to stand on your own and take it and allow people to be mad at you."
Although the mom of three admitted that she often ended up "crying before the show" due to the stress, she also said she ultimately doesn't have any regrets.
"I don't know that I regret anything, honestly," she noted. "I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show that as difficult as that job was, I'm very, very grateful for it. My opinion, it's my opinion. And maybe sometimes I said things better or worse one day or another, but I don't regret anything."
Ultimately, Candace also explained that despite the pressure, her time at The View also contributed to her self-confidence, revealing it "really grew" during those two seasons, adding, "I felt like after walking away, if I can do that, I can do anything."