This Margot Robbie Doppelgänger Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Margot Robbie Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair for New Role

Harley Quinn, is that you?

One TikTok user has fans doing a double take. While the social media star goes by @russian_harley_official, the account is actually run by a model named Anastasyia Prichinina. The influencer has posted hundreds of videos dressed up as the Margot Robbie character, and followers can't get over the uncanny resemblance.

"You are literally the exact doppelganger of Margot Robbie," one commenter wrote. Added another, "SO YOU'RE NOT MARGOT ROBBIE???"

Sometimes, Anastasyia even merges the Marvel and DC universes by creating content with a Scarlett Johansson look-alike dressed up like Black Widow's Natasha Romanoff.

However, the Birds of Prey actress isn't the only star Anastasyia has portrayed. The look-alike has also impersonated Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil and Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. And, once again, the similarities have left fans totally shook.

"No. This is Emma," one of Anastasyia's 1.1 million followers wrote after seeing another post, "and you can't convince me otherwise."

Decided another, "So you're Emma Stone and Margot Robbie."