She's back.

Of course, we're talking about Margot Robbie as the one and only Harley Quinn. More than two years after the Oscar nominee's silver screen debut as the DC Comics antihero, she's officially popped back up on our social media feeds.

Just hours after attending the 2019 SAG Awards, Robbie shared a snap of herself dressed in a one-of-a-kind costume for Quinn, complete with red lipstick and a hear tattoo under her eye.

"Miss me?," she asked in the caption before signing off as "HQ."

In addition to the platinum blond hair she rocked in the first film, the actress also sported a unique jacket adorned with colorful ribbons, suspenders and a dog tag necklace with "Bruce" on it. Bruce Wayne, perhaps?

Fans may remember Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) meeting with Wayne (Ben Affleck) in a mid-credits scene at the end of the 2016 film.